France moves to 4G/5G emergency network with IDEMIA

IDEMIA Secure Transactions has been selected to support the deployment of the Réseau Radio du Futur (RRF), France’s new nationwide priority mobile communications network for public safety and emergency services. The system, operated by ACMOSS (Agence des Communications Mobiles Opérationnelles de Sécurité et de Secours), is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity to around 300,000 first responders.

The project forms part of France’s broader effort to modernise the communication tools used by security and emergency management agencies.

Replacing legacy systems with high-speed connectivity

The RRF marks a generational change in France’s critical communications infrastructure. It will progressively replace the existing Tetrapol network with a 4G and 5G-based solution capable of supporting mission-critical communications.

Once operational, the network will allow first responders to exchange voice, data, images and video in real time, including during complex and high-risk operations where network reliability is essential.

A unified network for public safety agencies

By 2027, more than 300,000 users are expected to be connected to the RRF. These include police officers, gendarmes, firefighters, emergency medical services, customs officials, members of the armed forces and personnel from the justice sector.

The objective is to provide a single, interoperable and resilient communications platform that enables coordination across agencies while offering priority access and enhanced security nationwide.

IDEMIA’s role in secure connectivity

Under the programme, IDEMIA Secure Transactions will deliver secure connectivity technologies to support continuous communications for emergency services. This includes advanced SIM technology based on eUICC, remote network management through over-the-air updates, and subscription management services.

These components are intended to ensure data protection, operational resilience and flexibility, while simplifying deployment and ongoing management for users operating in critical environments.

France among early adopters in Europe

With the RRF, France joins a limited number of countries that are transitioning public safety communications from legacy narrowband systems to high-speed, secure mobile networks. The initiative positions France among early adopters in Europe and may inform similar projects in other countries planning to modernise their emergency communications infrastructure.

Commenting on the project, Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said the RRF reflects France’s focus on strengthening resilience and technological independence in mission-critical communications.