Ericsson, Google Cloud launch AI-powered 5G core as-a-service

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced the launch of Ericsson On-Demand, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that provides core network services for communications service providers (CSPs).

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, the platform is built on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and uses Google’s AI infrastructure. It is managed entirely by Ericsson and is intended to offer a cloud-native, scalable approach for CSPs to deploy and operate core network functions.

The service has been designed to help CSPs adapt to evolving demands in the telecommunications sector, where rapid innovation and operational efficiency are increasingly important. Ericsson On-Demand supports fast deployment of core network services, offers elastic scaling, and uses a consumption-based pricing model. As a fully managed service, it removes the need for CSPs to oversee the underlying infrastructure.

Key Features

Rapid provisioning: Core network services can be launched in minutes, reducing traditional deployment timelines.

Elastic scalability: The platform can scale up or down automatically based on demand, without requiring upfront capital investment.

Usage-based pricing: Charges are based on consumption, with no separate infrastructure or licensing fees.

Service development: CSPs can develop and introduce new services with the flexibility of cloud infrastructure.

Managed operations: Ericsson provides 24/7 support through its Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams, incorporating AI-assisted operations and automated lifecycle management.

Security and compliance: The platform includes geo-restricted deployment options, identity and access management (IAM), and cloud-native security controls.

Ericsson On-Demand is built to integrate with existing CSP systems and supports gradual feature rollouts without requiring service interruptions. Its architecture is designed to meet regulatory, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements, offering global deployment flexibility.

According to Ericsson, the platform may be used in various scenarios, including wide-area enterprise networks, fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments, and market trials.

Eric Parsons, Vice President, Head of Emerging Segments, Cloud Software and Services at Ericsson, commented,“Ericsson On-Demand is intended to support CSPs in adapting to fast-changing market conditions by reducing complexity and supporting flexible growth.”

Muninder Singh Sambi, Vice President and General Manager of Networking and Security at Google Cloud, added, “By combining Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure with Ericsson’s telecom experience, this platform aims to help CSPs deploy 5G core networks and explore new commercial models.”