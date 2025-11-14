Ericsson expands 5G R&D footprint in India with new centre

Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has established a new research and development (R&D) facility in Bengaluru, aimed primarily at accelerating the development of 5G in India. The facility focuses on Radio Access Network (RAN) software and reflects Ericsson’s increased investment in the country.

Ericsson stated that its initial priority at the new centre will be the development of 5G and 5G Advanced features for the Ericsson 5G baseband. Bengaluru, recognised as one of India’s major talent hubs, is well known for its skilled workforce, particularly in software engineering, and hosts several international telecom companies. It is therefore considered a strategic location for the company’s expansion.

Ericsson recently announced collaborations with Airtel and Volvo to integrate XR and Digital Twin technologies at Volvo’s R&D facility in Bengaluru. The company is also working with IIT Madras to advance AI research for 6G networks, with a focus on responsible AI frameworks. Further partnerships with IIT Kharagpur and the Indian Statistical Institute involve research in edge computing, secure communications, AI-driven networks, and cyber-physical systems.

“Building the R&D centre in India for RAN software development represents a significant step towards strengthening our R&D operations in the country,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for South East Asia, Oceania, and India. “Alongside drawing on India’s software expertise, we are contributing to the development of the nation’s telecom ecosystem and knowledge base.”