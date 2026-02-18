Ericsson and Microsoft integrate 5G management into Windows 11

Ericsson and Microsoft have announced the integration of advanced 5G capabilities directly into Windows 11, aimed at improving enterprise mobility and device management.

The development combines Microsoft Intune with Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect (formerly Ericsson Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network), a cloud-based platform that uses AI and analytics to monitor network quality and adjust connectivity to maintain performance and security.

By embedding AI-based 5G management within Windows 11, the solution enables IT teams to automate device connectivity, switch between communications service providers’ networks where required, and apply enterprise policies. Through Microsoft Intune and Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect, organisations can enforce secure connectivity profiles and management policies across 5G-connected devices, reducing manual configuration and supporting consistent compliance across locations.

The automation is intended to address operational challenges associated with deploying cellular-connected laptops, including complex setup processes and inconsistent user experiences across networks. The companies state that the approach may reduce IT administration overheads and provide a structured framework for managing secure mobile connectivity within enterprise environments.

The announcement builds on ongoing collaboration between Microsoft and Ericsson in managed 5G enterprise connectivity and follows a series of multi-market pilot projects. In partnership with communications service providers and other organisations, the companies plan to offer enterprise 5G bundles that will initially include Surface Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune and Ericsson Enterprise 5G Connect.

The joint solution will be demonstrated at MWC Barcelona 2026, where the companies will outline current and planned capabilities. Demonstrations are expected to include remote configuration of 5G network priority settings, automatic eSIM switching and the use of a local AI agent on a Surface 5G laptop to make context-based connectivity decisions in real time.

According to the companies, the solution is currently available in selected markets: in the United States with T-Mobile; in Sweden with Telenor; in Singapore with Singtel; and in Japan with SoftBank Corp.. Further launches are planned during 2026, including in Spain with MasOrange; in Germany with O2 Telefónica Germany; and in Finland with Elisa.