Developing a winning mobile marketing strategy was presented by Dhaval Gupta, Executive Director & Head, Digital Initiatives, CyberMedia, at the Telecom Leadership Forum.

Digital spends edges out other investments amid economic headwinds. The global ad market is worth $667.6 billion in 2024. The mobile ad market stands at $224 billion. In India, 71% of users have smartphones. We will touch 1 billion users by 2030. We are fastest growing mobile ad market at 30% CAGR over the last five years.

Major trends driving mobile strategy include building third-party data, streaming as future, holistic RoI measurement, and leveraging AI to drive marketing automation. Intelligence is coming from your tool to drive data. There is lot of consolidation in marketing and martech content, as well.

You need to build your first-party data. You can do behavior analysis, demographics, and lifestyle analysis, etc. Global ad budgets are leaning towards connected TVs/OTTs. Global online video ad spending will account for 30% of the overall ad market. Most CMOs are putting money into connected video. It is picking up very fast across the globe.

Increasing complexity also inhibits CMOs measurement confidence. 39% CMOs in Apac and EMEA have confidence in current solutions delivering cross-media measurement. AI will bring more sophisticated tools. Martech tool stack will become AI-native tool stack, and driven via mobile marketing. Omni-channels will drive comprehensive mobile marketing. Map complete user journey. Create effective re-targeting, and highly personalized content across formats.

AI automation game changer

AI automation is going to be the game changer. There will be overhaul in marketing processes. Brands will be able to get the right ads for the right user, at the right time. In the content led area, video content reigns supreme, mobile gaming has emerged as social hub, and influencer marketing will take a personal turn. There will be emphasis on user-generated content. In the technology-led area, there will be omni-channel marketing, full-funnel attribution, evolution of e-commerce, etc.