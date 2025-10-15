BSNL and ACES India to provide connectivity for Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3

In a new collaboration, state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is partnering with telecom infrastructure and connectivity solutions provider ACES India to supply network connectivity to the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3. It is important to note that this partnership pertains specifically to Line-3 and not the entire Mumbai Metro system.

Advertisment

ACES India is a fully owned subsidiary of ACES, based in Saudi Arabia. Together, BSNL and ACES India will deploy 4G and 5G in-building solutions (IBS) along the Aqua Line-3 corridor, aiming to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for commuters. The initiative covers the entire 33.5 km underground route, which includes 27 stations and the associated tunnel network.

Harinder Kumar Makkar, Chief General Manager of BSNL Maharashtra Telecom Circle, stated,"The Aqua Line-3 IBS rollout will set new standards for underground connectivity and public service delivery."

Mohammed N Mazher, Managing Director of ACES India, commented,"As a fully owned subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia), we bring global expertise and local execution strength to transform how connectivity integrates with urban mobility."

Advertisment

The Aqua Line-3, operational since October 2024, connects Aarey with the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spanning 33.5 km. It offers commuters a faster and more cost-effective alternative to road transport.

However, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity across the metro line presents significant technical challenges, particularly due to high passenger density, which can place heavy demand on mobile networks. BSNL and ACES India will face the task of managing this capacity load while delivering consistent service quality. It is also worth noting that private telecom operators continue to offer their own connectivity services within the metro network.