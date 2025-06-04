Artemis Hospitals launch 5G ambulance with real-time AI telemedicine

Artemis Hospitals and Medulance, an emergency ambulance service provider, have unveiled a 5G-enabled ambulance, in Gurugram, marking a significant leap forward in emergency healthcare delivery. Powered by 5G technology and AI-driven telemedicine, this innovative solution brings next-generation medical assistance directly to the patient's doorstep.

In a statement on its website, Artemis Hospitals noted,"You can now receive rapid, real-time medical support even before reaching the hospital."

With 5G connectivity, critical patient data, such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and heart rate, can be transmitted from the ambulance to the hospital in real time. This enables hospital-based specialists to assess the patient’s condition and guide paramedics before the patient even arrives, significantly improving response times in emergency situations.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, the system continuously monitors patient vitals, identifies key trends, and alerts medical staff to any alarming changes. This AI integration effectively transforms the ambulance into a mobile emergency room (ER), enabling quick decisions and potentially life-saving interventions en route to the hospital.

Artemis and Medulance highlighted the urgent need for such technological advancements, citing alarming statistics: delays in receiving timely medical attention lead to nearly 24,012 deaths daily in India. According to earlier research by AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), only 10.8% of patients in India reach an appropriate medical facility within the crucial first hour of symptom onset.

"This initiative represents a leap forward in emergency medical response," said Vishal Arora, Chief of Business Transformation and Operational Excellence at Artemis Hospitals. "By combining the speed and reliability of 5G with real-time, data-driven medical support, we can significantly improve patient outcomes."

5G-Connected Smart Clinics Expand Access to Care

In a similar development, Fortis Healthcare, in partnership with Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, launched the ‘Smart Clinics’ solution earlier this year. Powered by Airtel’s 5G connectivity, the initiative is designed to help medical professionals reach more patients across urban and rural locations without the need for frequent travel.

These Smart Clinics aim to transform telemedicine by offering a range of advanced capabilities, including point-of-care diagnostics, connected medical devices, real-time virtual consultations, live health monitoring, and secure health record management. According to the organisations, the solution enables more efficient, accessible, and personalised patient care while ensuring a seamless experience for both doctors and patients.