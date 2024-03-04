Airtel Widens Network in Maharashtra's Solapur District as part of Rural Enhancement Project

Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel, declared today that as part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), it has added more sites to its network in the Maharashtra region of Solapur. In order to serve more people, Airtel densified and increased the size of its network, according to a Monday statement from Bharti Airtel.

Advertisment

The project to improve the Solapur network was implemented in 1100 villages, serving a populace of 27 lakh people. Airtel claims that users in the Solapur district's tehsils of Akkalkot, Barshi, Karmala, Madha, Malshiras, Mangalvedhe, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Sangole will immediately profit from this network improvement.

Airtel claimed that in order to improve network connectivity for a flawless 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber experience, it has increased its capital spending and strengthened its commitment to the state of Maharashtra.



The nine districts of Maharashtra are covered by the rural enhancement project, which aims to increase coverage in the state's rural communities and provide customers with high-speed access. Sambhaji Nagar, Ahmednagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana are a few of these.

All important urban, semi-urban, and rural locations in the region are currently covered by Airtel's network, including highways, popular tourist spots, and commerce hubs. Airtel's announcement of this rural network improvement in the Solapur area of Maharashtra comes after previous ones on network developments in rural Gujarat and Kerala.

The National Rural Enhancement Project, which Airtel has been engaged in to improve network coverage throughout 60,000 villages in the entire nation by 2024, includes this rural extension in Solapur. Maharashtra is one of the company's primary priority markets, according to Airtel, which will expand its network with this endeavor to include 5000 villages throughout the entire state.

The National Rural Enhancement Project, which Airtel has been engaged in to improve network coverage throughout 60,000 villages in the entire nation by 2024, includes this rural extension in Solapur. Maharashtra is one of the company's primary priority markets, according to Airtel, which will expand its network with this endeavor to include 5000 villages throughout the entire state.