Airtel moves towards 5G-advanced with dual-mode technology

Airtel’s dual-mode 5G architecture brings together the strengths of existing and next-generation core technologies. The Non-Standalone (NSA) layer continues to utilise the established 4G infrastructure, providing wide coverage and compatibility with current devices. In contrast, the Standalone (SA) layer introduces a fully cloud-native, low-latency 5G core designed to support emerging use cases such as real-time gaming, connected vehicles, and smart manufacturing.

By combining these two layers, Airtel’s dual-mode setup bridges today’s 5G capabilities with the advanced features of future 5G-Advanced networks. This approach ensures a smoother transition for users and partners, maintaining consistent performance and network reliability throughout the upgrade process.

Rollout across thirteen circles

The dual-mode service is already live for fixed wireless access (FWA) customers across 13 telecom circles, offering faster, more stable, broadband-grade connectivity over the air. Airtel has also begun pilot deployments for mobile users in select cities, setting the groundwork for a nationwide rollout once key performance and reliability benchmarks are achieved.

Although Airtel has not announced a specific launch date for commercial availability, it has stated that expansion will depend on network traffic patterns and the readiness of the device ecosystem.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, explained that the shift will particularly benefit the company’s AirFiber customers. The new dual-mode 5G service will enhance internet performance for households and small businesses, providing a significant upgrade in connectivity and reliability. Airtel plans to expand the service to additional locations in the near future.

Competition and context

Airtel initially launched its 5G services in 2022 using the NSA architecture built on its existing 4G infrastructure. The company is now advancing to the SA network, which operates independently of 4G and enables the full potential of 5G-Advanced.

In comparison, rival operator Reliance Jio has already introduced a Standalone 5G network across India, built entirely on new infrastructure without reliance on legacy systems. With Airtel’s move towards dual-mode 5G, users can expect a more seamless and dependable experience as both operators work to expand next-generation connectivity nationwide.

What it means for Airtel users

For Airtel customers, the move to 5G-Advanced promises a noticeable improvement in everyday connectivity. The dual-mode architecture enables seamless switching between NSA and SA layers, maintaining consistent speeds and reducing network congestion during periods of high demand.

Gamers, video callers, and users of other real-time applications will experience reduced lag and faster responsiveness due to the low-latency SA core. In addition, enhanced handover mechanisms and AI-driven traffic management are expected to improve overall network stability, ensuring smoother connections and fewer interruptions during calls or data sessions.