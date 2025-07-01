Airtel emerges as 5G speed leader in Himachal Pradesh: TRAI IDT results, May 2025

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the results of its Independent Drive Tests (IDT) for May 2025, revealing Bharti Airtel as the clear leader in 5G download speeds across key data performance hotspots in Himachal Pradesh. Airtel recorded a remarkable average download speed of 572.97 Mbps, significantly ahead of Reliance Jio, which registered 326.39 Mbps,a notable difference of over 246 Mbps between the two top telecom providers.

Airtel consistently outperformed Jio across both download and upload parameters. The operator reported strong 5G upload speeds of 62.30 Mbps, compared to Jio’s 53.38 Mbps. In the 4G segment, Airtel narrowly edged out Jio with download speeds of 59.56 Mbps versus 59.52 Mbps, while maintaining superior upload performance.

Meanwhile, BSNL reported modest 4G speeds of 5.27 Mbps (download) and 12.73 Mbps (upload). Vodafone Idea (Vi) lagged further behind with 14.30 Mbps (download) and 6.55 Mbps (upload). These figures highlight the continued challenges faced by both BSNL and Vi in delivering competitive hotspot speeds.

While Jio has rapidly scaled its nationwide 5G rollout using standalone (SA) technology, Airtel’s strategy appears to focus on performance optimisation in strategically important areas, an approach that seems to be paying off in regions like Himachal Pradesh.

The May 2025 TRAI IDT results from Himachal Pradesh offer a compelling snapshot of the evolving 5G landscape in India. Airtel’s strong showing in real-world hotspot zones, where users demand high reliability and performance, underscores its growing strength in delivering high-quality connectivity.

Although Jio maintains a lead in nationwide 5G coverage, Airtel’s significant speed advantage in Himachal Pradesh could influence user perception in key urban centres, business districts, and tourist-heavy regions. In such areas, where performance is more noticeable and critical, the speed differential may prove decisive in shaping brand loyalty and user preference.

Drive test route Map: (Una & Mandi City and nearby area – Himachal Pradesh LSA)

Credit: TRAI

These tests covered thirteen cities, as well as key highway, railway, and coastal corridors across eight Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

The areas assessed included Ranchi City and Latehar District, Ahmedabad City, the Ahmedabad–Bhavnagar railway route, the coastal region near Ghogha Port in Bhavnagar, Panipat City, Una and Mandi cities, Chikmagaluru City, Chennai City, Ayodhya City, Moradabad City, and the Dehradun–Badrinath highway corridor.

Key Parameters Assessed

Voice Services:

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR)

Drop Call Rate (DCR)

Call Setup Time

Call Silence Rate

Speech Quality (Mean Opinion Score – MOS)

Coverage

Data Services:

Download and Upload Throughput

Latency

Jitter

Packet Drop Rate

Video Streaming Delay

Key Findings from the Independent Drive Tests (IDTs)

Panipat and Ayodhya demonstrated stronger network performance in terms of Drop Call Rate and Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR).

Ahmedabad, Chennai, Panipat, and Ranchi showed better performance in data download and upload speeds.

Ranchi and Una & Mandi recorded comparatively higher Drop Call Rates.

The Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) in Ahmedabad, Chikmagaluru, Moradabad, and Ranchi was significantly below the TRAI benchmark of 98%.

These evaluations form part of TRAI’s ongoing Quality of Service (QoS) audits, which aim to assess network performance in real-world conditions. The tests were conducted under the direct supervision of TRAI officials, using calibrated equipment and standardised testing protocols across diverse on-ground environments.

As India’s 5G ecosystem matures beyond initial rollout phases into a period of refinement and optimisation, the criteria for leadership are evolving. Scale and reach are no longer sufficient; consistency, user experience, and network resilience are becoming essential differentiators. Airtel’s performance in Himachal Pradesh could be an early sign of a broader shift in competitive dynamics, one where speed and reliability begin to rival coverage as key drivers of consumer choice.

In this context, the latest IDT findings not only underscore the rising importance of regional performance benchmarks but also pose strategic questions for all telecom operators as they adapt their networks for real-world demands. Airtel’s dominance in Himachal Pradesh may well signal the beginning of a larger transformation in India’s digital trajectory, and a redefinition of what it means to lead in the 5G era.