Airtel adds 2,400 5G sites across MP and Chhattisgarh

Bharti Airtel has expanded its network footprint across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the past 12 months, deploying more than 2,400 new 5G sites in the two states. According to an official statement issued on January 19, 2026, the expansion aims to improve internet speeds, extend coverage and enhance overall network performance.

5G coverage expansion across districts

Airtel said the network rollout now spans 87 districts, providing high-speed connectivity to nearly 36 million users across major cities, fast-growing towns and remote rural areas. On average, around six new 5G sites have been added each day during the period.

The operator said the expanded network is expected to support services such as video streaming, faster downloads, remote work and online education, as well as more reliable digital payment services.

Key urban and semi-urban centres covered under the expansion include Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Sagar, Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dewas, Korba and Rajnandgaon. Airtel said the wider 5G footprint is intended to meet the connectivity requirements of consumers, students, small businesses and government institutions.

Ritesh Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said the two states remain important markets for the company. He added that the recent deployment of new 5G sites is aimed at building digital infrastructure to support connectivity across urban centres, emerging towns and rural locations.

Focus on rural, highway and border connectivity

Alongside urban expansion, Airtel said it has increased investment to improve network density in underserved areas. This includes additional site deployments in rural regions, border areas, highways and key economic corridors where connectivity gaps had previously existed.

According to the company, these investments are intended to strengthen coverage in areas seeing rising digital adoption and to improve network availability along transport routes and in remote locations across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.