5G satellite demonstration announced under France 2030

Capgemini, a global provider in business and technology transformation with Thales, a global provider in advanced technologies for Defence, Aerospace and Cyber & Digital sectors and Thales Alenia Space a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%),with over 40 years of experience in the space sector, have been selected by the French Space Agency (CNES) under the France 2030 programme to lead a demonstration project focused on 5G direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity. The initiative forms part of a government-supported call for proposals aimed at advancing strategic technologies.

The project, titledU DESERVE 5G, aims to demonstrate the feasibility of direct communication between satellites and mobile devices or fixed terminals. A demonstration satellite will be placed in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to test interoperability between terrestrial and non-terrestrial 5G networks. Various test scenarios will assess how effectively devices can transition between satellite and terrestrial 5G coverage, an essential step towards achieving seamless, global connectivity.

In the current context, where continuous connectivity is both a commercial requirement and a strategic asset, particularly in crisis scenarios, satellite communication is emerging as a complementary solution to terrestrial networks.

At the core of the project is an experimental 5G satellite payload equipped with an active antenna. This will enable direct voice and data communication between the satellite and a test mobile device, without relying on intermediary ground stations. The demonstration will involve all elements of the communication chain, including the satellite, payload, ground segment for non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and test devices. The system will be compatible with Release 17 of the 3GPP 5G standard, and will serve as an end-to-end platform for evaluating 5G NTN/TN system performance, particularly for use cases involving the Internet of Things (IoT).

Thales Alenia Space will lead the project consortium, drawing on its expertise in satellite telecommunications and its contribution to 5G satellite standardisation. The consortium includes:

Capgemini – responsible for radio access solutions and 4G/5G core network integration.

Thales – leading the assessment of a 5G D2D terminal using a directional antenna in the future C band.

Orange – providing network operator expertise and hosting the demonstration at its Bercenay site in France.

SES – studying implementation aspects of D2D services.

Qualcomm – supplying a test mobile terminal compatible with 5G NTN.

Loft Orbital – managing satellite platform, assembly, integration, testing, launch booking, and operational control during the demonstration.

“This 5G D2D project enables the demonstration of high-speed connectivity in areas not served by terrestrial networks, as well as in emergency or continuity scenarios,” said Stéphane Anjuère, 5G Venture Leader at Thales Alenia Space. “Our expertise across geostationary and low/medium Earth orbit constellations, combined with our role in shaping 5G satellite standards, positions us well to contribute to future large-scale implementations.”

“This project marks a significant milestone in the development of satellite-based 5G connectivity,” noted Alexandre Bottero, Vice President, Networks and Infrastructure Systems at Thales. “By developing modem solutions for 5G NTN D2D, we are supporting enhanced global communications, especially in remote areas.”

“Capgemini is contributing to the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks through its capabilities in radio access and 4G/5G core networks,” said Angélique Lallouet, Executive Director of Capgemini Engineering in France. “We are pleased to collaborate with CNES and other partners on this strategic initiative.''

The non-terrestrial network (NTN) ground segment includes all necessary infrastructure on Earth to enable communication with spaceborne or airborne platforms, such as satellites, high-altitude platform stations (HAPS), and stratospheric balloons.