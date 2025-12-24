5G rollout drives demand for cloud and RF talent in telecom

The report highlights that employers are increasingly focused on specialised and future-ready roles as telecom networks evolve from traditional infrastructure-heavy models to digital and cloud-based ecosystems. Demand is rising for professionals skilled in radio frequency (RF) optimisation, operations support systems and business support systems (OSS/BSS) modernisation, cybersecurity, and infrastructure cloud operations. These roles are becoming critical as operators manage more complex networks, expand private 5G deployments, and support enterprise and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases.

Overall hiring sentiment remains positive, with 55 per cent of surveyed employers expecting an increase in recruitment during the period. However, this optimism is tempered by structural changes within the industry. Around 17 per cent of employers anticipate a reduction in hiring, particularly in legacy functions such as copper network maintenance, traditional installation teams, and call-centre operations. These roles are increasingly being affected by automation, remote network monitoring, self-service customer platforms, and digitised workflows, which are reducing the need for large, labour-intensive teams.

The report underlines a clear shift in the telecom workforce from tower-centric and hardware-focused roles towards software-led and cloud-enabled capabilities. As networks become more virtualised and scalable, telecom companies are prioritising talent that can support cloud-native architectures, digital service platforms, and advanced analytics. This transition aligns closely with the sector’s growing engagement with enterprises, smart infrastructure projects, and data-driven services.

In terms of functional demand, sales and marketing roles continue to attract the highest hiring interest, with 44 per cent of employers indicating plans to recruit in this area. Engineering roles follow closely at 35 per cent, reflecting ongoing requirements for network optimisation and deployment expertise. Information technology roles account for 31 per cent of hiring interest, reinforcing the industry’s shift towards software, systems integration, and cybersecurity.

Geographically, hiring activity remains concentrated in established telecom hubs. Chennai has emerged as the leading destination for telecom talent, attracting 29 per cent of employer interest, followed by Mumbai at 26 per cent and Delhi at 23 per cent. These cities continue to benefit from strong digital infrastructure, established operator presence, and access to skilled technical talent.

Commenting on the findings, Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, said the increase in NEC from +1 per cent to +1.9 per cent indicates a sector progressing with clarity and intent. He noted that while automation is steadily phasing out certain legacy roles, the future of telecom employment lies firmly in RF optimisation, OSS and BSS modernisation, cybersecurity, and cloud operations. As 5G rollouts and fixed-wireless pilots scale up, he added, the industry is moving towards a leaner, more intelligent, and distinctly software-centric workforce.

The TeamLease report is based on a survey of 1,251 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities, conducted between June and August 2025, offering a broad view of employment trends shaping India’s telecom sector.