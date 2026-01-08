2026 set to unite satellite and 5G networks

MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software has projected a significant shift in the global connectivity landscape, with 2026 expected to mark the point at which satellite and 5G networks begin operating as a unified system rather than as parallel infrastructures. According to the company, hybrid satellite–5G connectivity is likely to move beyond pilot deployments and into real-world implementation, driven by the rollout of 3GPP Release 17 and Release 18 standards.

e standards enable closer integration between Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and Terrestrial Networks (TN), laying the groundwork for more seamlThesess interoperability. Industry observers expect this convergence to support a new range of communication use cases, including mobility, public safety, Internet of Things (IoT) applications and connectivity in remote or underserved regions.

3GPP Release 17 establishes the initial framework for NTN–TN interoperability, defining baseline requirements for reliability and latency. Release 18 builds on this foundation by extending support for NTN-based IoT services and higher frequency bands, which are considered essential for scalable, high-throughput network architectures.

“2026 is going to mark the moment when satellite links start behaving like a natural extension of existing 5G networks,” said Mike McLernon, Principal Technical Marketing Engineer at MathWorks. He added that this shift would require engineers to design systems capable of operating seamlessly across terrestrial and space-based environments, with a stronger emphasis on simulation-led development.

India is expected to be among the key markets driving adoption of hybrid NTN–TN connectivity. With telecom operators exploring satellite-based coverage to address rural connectivity gaps and strengthen emergency communications, the country is positioned to play an important role in scaling hybrid network deployments.

The transition is also expected to introduce a new set of technical challenges for telecom research and development teams. These include managing handovers between satellite and terrestrial cells, designing multi-band transceivers, supporting high-mobility users, and enabling real-time coordination between ground and space systems. As operators move towards direct-to-device satellite services, hybrid networks will require more advanced testing, simulation and system-level validation.

McLernon emphasised that satellite networks are not expected to replace terrestrial infrastructure. “NTNs will not be replacing TNs; rather, they will be augmenting them, forming a hybrid ecosystem that will define the next generation of global wireless connectivity,” he said, adding that reliable transitions between satellite and terrestrial links would be a central technical focus.

Interoperability between NTNs and TNs will be critical to the success of these hybrid architectures. Effective handover management and resource coordination are expected to play a decisive role in overall system performance. For radio frequency engineers, the emergence of NTN–TN networks also points to a growing need for flexible, multi-band transceiver designs and robust channel modelling across diverse and variable propagation environments.