Reliance Jio IPO: India’s largest telecom listing takes shape

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, is expected to be listed as a separate entity on Indian stock exchanges, a move that could result in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in the country’s history. The telecom business is currently housed under Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which has gradually prepared Jio for a standalone listing through years of capital infusion, network expansion and strategic partnerships.

Reliance Industries has reportedly appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as lead bankers for the proposed offering. Market estimates suggest the IPO could value the company between USD 133 billion and USD 182 billion, underlining investor interest in India’s fast-growing digital and connectivity market.

From disruptive entry to market leader

Launched in 2016, Reliance Jio transformed India’s telecom landscape by triggering a sharp fall in data tariffs and accelerating mass adoption of mobile broadband. Over the years, it has consolidated its position through aggressive network investments and spectrum acquisitions, emerging as the country’s largest telecom operator by subscriber base.

Jio today serves more than 500 million mobile users and has built a global footprint as the world’s largest 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) operator. The company’s rapid scale-up has been supported by investments from global technology and private equity players, positioning it as a central pillar of Reliance’s digital ambitions.

IPO structure and regulatory considerations

Jio is understood to be preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), though the timeline remains linked to regulatory clarity. The company is awaiting approval from the finance ministry to allow a minimum public float of 2.5 per cent for mega IPOs, a proposal that has been forwarded to the ministry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The offering is expected to comprise a combination of primary and secondary share sales.

Several existing financial investors, including TPG, KKR, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake, are expected to partially exit their holdings through the IPO. In contrast, strategic investors such as Google and Meta Platforms are likely to retain their full stakes. Intel, which holds an estimated 0.7 per cent stake in the telecom business, is also expected to make a limited reduction in its shareholding.

Following the company’s third-quarter FY26 results, Jefferies estimated Jio’s enterprise value at around USD 80 billion. The listing is widely expected to take place in the first or second quarter of FY27. By then, analysts believe Jio’s valuation could rise further, driven by continued growth in 5G services, data consumption and digital platforms.

How Jio’s listing compares with India’s biggest IPOs

If completed at the projected valuation range, Reliance Jio’s listing would eclipse all previous IPOs in India by a wide margin. The benchmark remains Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), whose 2022 public issue raised around Rs 21,000 crore, making it the country’s largest IPO to date. Coal India’s 2010 listing, which raised roughly Rs 15,200 crore, and Paytm’s 2021 IPO, valued at around Rs 18,300 crore, also rank among the most significant capital market events in India.

However, unlike LIC and Coal India, both state-owned enterprises, or Paytm, which listed as a loss-making digital payments firm, Jio enters the market as a dominant, cash-generating telecom operator with a vast subscriber base and a growing digital services portfolio. Analysts say this distinction could shape investor appetite and long-term valuation dynamics.

Should Jio list at the higher end of market expectations, it would not only surpass previous IPOs in size but also signal a shift towards mega listings driven by private-sector digital infrastructure companies.

Why the comparison matters

Market participants note that LIC, Coal India and Paytm each reflected different phases of India’s capital markets, from state-led disinvestment to consumer internet optimism. Jio’s IPO, by contrast, represents the monetisation of large-scale digital infrastructure built over a decade, anchored in 5G, broadband and enterprise services.

As regulatory clarity on minimum public shareholding emerges, investors will closely track how Jio positions itself relative to these historic listings, both in terms of valuation discipline and post-listing performance.