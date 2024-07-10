How emerging trends will shape telecom industry in next five years?

The telecommunications sector plays a crucial role in connecting the world and is bringing about a significant transformation. Picture a future where traditional barriers will no longer exist, and the transfer of a web of links, from smartphones to smart tools and autonomous vehicles will easily take place. Data will travel swiftly, and information sharing will be instantaneous across vast distances. This vision will soon materialise with the integration of advanced technologies in the telecom industry.

The communications industry is set to undergo significant transformation in the upcoming five years. Firms will see changes in their operations, service offerings, and societal impact. This shift is expected to boost productivity, enhance connectivity, and introduce more enjoyable applications and experiences. Let's explore the key elements that will shape this period of evolution in the communications sector and inspire optimism for an exciting future.

Cloud revolution: IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS reshape infrastructure

Traditional physical systems are being replaced by cloud-based alternatives like IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, which offer greater flexibility and scalability in the telecommunications sector. By 2025, 95% of new digital projects will be cloud-native, predicts Gartner. It is anticipated that telecom operators' shift in this direction would improve the efficiency within their operations, open up new avenues for collaboration, and pique their interest in the industry's potential.

Decreased costs: The cloud can encourage cost savings as the need for pricey physical equipment and upkeep will be reduced.

Enhanced agility: Cloud-based solutions make it easier to scale resources to meet changing demands and enable speedier deployments.

Enhanced innovation: Cloud platforms give users access to state-of-the-art instruments and technology, which accelerates industrial innovation.

5G takes center stage

Over the past five years, 5G technology has gained traction, and in the upcoming years, all major markets will witness widespread use of this technology. In 2028, there will be 4.4 billion 5G subscribers worldwide, according to research published by Ericsson 5G for 2024. The entire potential of 5G will be unlocked by the exponential rise. It will also enable various things such as:

Improved network capacity: 5G will open the door for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities since it will be able to manage a lot more devices and data than 4G.

Low latency: Appropriate real-time data processing with minimal delay will be available, which will be beneficial for applications such as remote surgery.

Furthermore, the next phase of 5G, known as Standalone (SA) architecture, will be rolled out during this period. 5G SA will offer greater flexibility, security, and network-slicing capabilities, catering to diverse industry needs.

Glimpse into the future

The R&D process for the following generation, 6G, will begin in the next five years. Although exact specifications are still not clear, analysts believe 6G will deliver:

Immersive communication: With capabilities like high-fidelity holograms and sensory data transfer, 6G will enable lifelike communication experiences.

Context-aware services: With the ability to comprehend user context and environment, networks will provide individualised and knowledgeable services.

Extreme fidelity: 6G is expected to offer data transmission rates higher than 1 terabit per second (Tbps), opening up possibilities for applications that are currently unimaginable.

Network optimization and deep dive insights

AI and automation will play critical roles in altering network operations during the next five years. Here's how:

Network optimization: AI algorithms will continually monitor and optimize network performance, resulting in more effective resource allocation and better user experience.

Predictive maintenance: Artificial intelligence may detect probable network faults before they occur, allowing for proactive maintenance and reduced downtime.

Deep dive analytics: Artificial intelligence (AI) will analyze massive volumes of network data to reveal important insights into user behaviour, traffic patterns, and potential security risks.

This combination of AI and automation will not only enhance network efficiency but will also free up human resources for more important duties, resulting in more industrial innovation.

Rise of the machines

Machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity are expected to experience rapid expansion over the next five years. According to a McKinsey & Company analysis from 2024, the worldwide IoT industry is expected to reach an astounding $1.1 trillion by 2025. This expansion will be driven by:

Smart devices: With the rise of smart devices like wearables and connected appliances, a large amount of data will be transferred efficiently.

Industrial IoT: M2M connectivity will be used more often in factories and other industrial settings for activities like automated production lines and predictive maintenance of machinery.

The infrastructure of telecom providers will need to be modified to manage the enormous amount of data that these linked gadgets will create. This calls for:

Network upgrades: Networks will need to be improved to manage the variety and growing volume of data traffic produced by Internet of Things devices.

New service offerings: Telecom firms will need to create new service packages to meet the unique requirements of many Internet of Things applications.

Securing the future: Telecom cyber security with AI and ML

As the opportunities grow with the number of connected devices and the shift to cloud services, cybersecurity will be critical for the telecom sector. Here's how AI and machine learning (ML) will play a crucial role:

Threat detection: AI and ML will allow for forecasting and preventing cyberattacks by monitoring network traffic patterns in real time.

Enhanced security solutions: The mentioned technologies will allow for the creation of better security solutions that can address emerging threats.

Automated response: The use of AI can also help to reduce the impact of cyber attacks and the consequent time of inactivity.

With the help of AI and ML, telecom companies can contribute to making the network environment more secure and less vulnerable to threats for themselves and their clients. This not only safeguards their business and information but also helps in the security of the telecom sector and its growth and development.

Virtual reality in diverse industries

Gaming is a typical area where the application of VR technology is usually observed, but within the following five years, the technology will develop, and other areas will begin to implement it. Here are some potential use cases:

Remote collaboration: VR can change the aspect of remote collaboration, enabling various teams to collaborate in virtual environments regardless of their geographical location.

Training and education: VR training simulations improve the learning process, and they are used in different fields, including health care, aviation, and others.

Virtual tourism: The travel and hospitality industries can use VR to offer clients a virtual tour of the places they want to visit, which will help attract new customers and improve the quality of the services.

Symphony of innovation

Events expected to occur in the next five years will determine the future of the telecommunications business. Cloud computing will be very significant, and the introduction of 5G and 6G networks will allow for things that have never been done before. The combination of artificial intelligence and technology will lead to better functioning, protection of individuals, and innovation.

On the other hand, as IoT and M2M connections become stronger, more capable electronics will be required. Moreover, the application of virtual reality (VR) technology will not only alter fun but will also impact every aspect of our lives.

This new integration will redefine not only the way we communicate on social media platforms but also the way we interact with society, how we work, and even how we live. The next five years will be known as a period of accomplishment and bring revolutionary changes that will completely redesign the industry and the world.

-- Sachin Arora- Head of Connectivity and IoT for India, Giesecke + Devrient.