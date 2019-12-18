Latest news
- Global IT and Telecom Predictions for 2020 (and beyond)
- Airtel and Lionsgate strike strategic alliance
- Schneider Electric launches IoT-based smart home products in India
- Spirent partners China Mobile to create 5G device test system
- Vodafone Idea Business Services partners IBM to offer high-end mobile security solutions
- Panasonic to build new wiring device factory at Andhra’s Sri City
- Instagram emerges as the top choice for brands and for influencer marketing in 2019: Buzzoka Report
- Will TRAI’s approach to fix floor price for telecom services help improve the financial health of the industry?
- Addressing India’s digital divide with Rs 7 lakh crore investment, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launches National Broadband Mission
- Canada’s Videotron selects Samsung to provide 4G LTE-A & 5G network solutions
- Android
- App Ecosystem Microsite
- Broadband
- Business Services
- Cable TV
- Careers
- Carrier Networks
- Case Studies
- Communication Equipment & Devices
- Resource Center
- Slide Show
- Software & Apps
- Software & Solutions
- Specials
- Start-ups
- storage
- Tablets
- Tech News