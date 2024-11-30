Interconnected technologies, unlocking enterprise growth potential

In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, the convergence of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and 5G is unlocking new avenues for business growth and operational efficiency across sectors. These interconnected technologies are no longer standalone innovations but are now forming a robust ecosystem where each amplifies the capabilities of the other.

At the centre of this synergy lies 5G, which provides the high-speed, low-latency infrastructure essential for these technologies to function seamlessly. It supports everything from real-time data processing to AI-driven analytics and IoT-enabled automation. This interconnected ecosystem has sparked innovation at an unprecedented scale, enabling organisations to optimise operations, elevate customer experiences, and explore new business models tailored to meet the needs of a digital-first world.

“By optimising edge deployments, we can create more sustainable AI solutions that meet business demands while managing power consumption effectively.”- HIMANSHU GUPTA, Country Manager – Telecom, Media & Entertainment, HPE India

Speaking at the Voice&Data panel discussion on ‘Harnessing the Power of Interconnected Technologies for Growth,’ experts from telecom and technology companies discussed options for realising these technologies’ full potential. The industry leaders also shared insights on how enterprises can navigate this convergence to drive tangible business outcomes.

“Securing data across sectors needs a layered approach, with trust, segmentation, and lifecycle management as key pillars in an interconnected world.”- SHANKAR SRINIVASAN, Lead – IoT & Enterprise 5G Solutions, APJC Region, Cisco

With perspectives spanning AIoT applications, private 5G networks, edge computing, and cybersecurity, the panellists underscored the need for industry collaboration, robust infrastructure, and innovative use cases to unlock new levels of growth and efficiency in today’s digital economy. The session was moderated by Anil Chopra, Vice President – Research and Consulting at Cybermedia Research.

THE CONVERGENCE OF AI AND IOT

Anand Bhandari, Vertical Head for IoT at Reliance Jio, spoke about the powerful synergy between AI and IoT, a relationship often referred to as AIoT. “This is not just about algorithms,” Bhandari explained, “it is about delivering the right data at the right time, ensuring reliability in processing information.” He likened the approach to the formula of “RRR—Right Data, Right Time, Right Reliability,” which is now being applied to personalise and enrich customer experiences in retail. “Imagine tracking a customer’s journey from an online platform to a physical store,” Bhandari continued, “allowing us to offer tailored interactions based on their preferences.”

“AI, IoT, cloud and 5G convergence is transformative, but the key lies in addressing industry needs and maintaining a robust security framework.”- AMIT SINHA ROY, VP & Global Head – Strategic Alliances, Tata Communications

On the industrial side, Bhandari emphasised how AIoT is revolutionising predictive and prescriptive maintenance for businesses, with 5G enabling massive machine-type communications. “The tremendous influx of data facilitated by 5G is essential for scaling operations, especially in applications that require real-time insights and quick response,” he added.

FABRIC FOR HYPERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEMS

Amit Sinha Roy, VP Global Head of Strategic Alliances at Tata Communications, highlighted Tata’s approach to creating a ‘digital fabric’ to support today’s hyperconnected ecosystem. “From Tata Communications’ perspective, we are addressing the needs of a hyperconnected ecosystem where devices are linked everywhere and at all times,” he said. “Our solution—a digital fabric—integrates network, customer interaction, cloud and edge, and IoT, creating a cohesive experience for our clients.”

“The influx of data facilitated by 5G is essential for scaling operations, especially in applications that require real-time insights and quick response.”- ANAND BHANDARI, Vertical Head – Internet of Things, Reliance Jio

Roy illustrated its impact on the automotive industry’s reliance on over-the-air or OTA software updates for electric vehicles. “Some car manufacturers push software updates almost daily, which presents unique challenges. With our solution, companies can determine the optimal time and place for these updates to maximise success and minimise failures,” Roy said. He pointed out that by reducing failures, they not only improve the customer experience but also cut data transfer costs, making these updates more financially viable for the manufacturers.

Sunil David, a Digital Technology Consultant and former AT&T IoT Director, shared a real-world example of how private 5G networks enhance manufacturing efficiency in India. He recounted a visit to Sundaram Clayton Limited, an automotive components manufacturer near Chennai, where a production-grade private 5G network powers several innovative use cases.

“All machines are connected via IoT for real-time monitoring, and high-resolution cameras ensure safety compliance,” David explained. “They even use autonomous mobile robots for material transport, monitored in real-time via the 5G.” He added that the plant’s CIO cited low latency and high-speed connectivity as the key reasons for choosing 5G over 4G or Wi-Fi. “This underscores the business impact of 5G in IoT-driven automation.”

AI, EDGE, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

Exploring AI’s trajectory toward generative applications, Himanshu Gupta, Country Manager for Telecom, Media and Entertainment at HPE India, spoke on the evolution from narrow AI to more comprehensive, edge-based generative AI. “Edge computing is projected to expand significantly, with one in four servers expected to be edge-deployed by 2027,” Gupta noted, adding that this growth is essential for supporting AI’s move toward real-time analytics and decision-making in environments like retail and manufacturing.

Gupta also touched on sustainability, emphasising the energy implications of AI. “Currently, AI accounts for about 2-3% of total power consumption globally, and this figure is set to increase as generative AI becomes more prevalent,” he explained. “By optimising edge deployments, we can create more sustainable AI solutions that meet business demands while managing power consumption effectively.”

REAL-TIME DATA AND SECURITY

Vikas Shokeen, Business Head at Bharti Airtel, elaborated on the role of real-time data and AI in manufacturing. “When we combine edge computing with AI, we are enabling low-latency, on-site data processing, allowing real-time decisions without human intervention,” Shokeen explained. “For instance, machines on manufacturing assembly lines can now communicate directly, assess production efficiency, and identify faults autonomously, which has led to a 15–20% reduction in operational downtimes in some factories.”

On the security front, Shankar Srinivasan, Lead for IoT & Enterprise 5G Solutions at Cisco, highlighted the multi-layered security approach required in an interconnected environment. “Security is not just about endpoints; it is about creating a network that anticipates and contains breaches through segmentation and posture management,” he said.

Srinivasan stressed the importance of lifecycle management and ongoing collaboration with trusted partners to manage data flows securely across sectors like telecom, banking, and manufacturing. “We must recognise that trust is not static—just because a system is secure today does not mean it will be secure tomorrow,” he added, calling for continuous security validation in these complex digital ecosystems.

A FUTURE FUELED BY CONVERGENCE

In closing, the panellists emphasised that realising the potential of interconnected technologies requires careful planning and collaboration. As Roy pointed out, “The convergence of AI, IoT, cloud, and 5G is transformative, but the key lies in addressing industry-specific needs and maintaining a robust security framework.” The experts agreed that continued investment, particularly in technologies like edge computing and private 5G, will help enterprises unlock new levels of productivity and innovation.

They concluded that this future will depend on strategic investments, sector-focused use cases, and a shared commitment to privacy and security, ensuring these technologies deliver value across industries in a responsible and impactful way.

ayushis@cybermedia.co.in