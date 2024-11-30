Empowering India’s next-gen business pathways

5G technology has transformed business interactions with data, demanding a resilient and scalable infrastructure to support its high-performance requirements. Data centres and cloud computing are central to 5G’s success, providing the scalability, ultra-low latency, and high data throughput needed for next-generation connectivity.

Speaking at the Voice&Data 5G+ Conference’s panel discussion on ‘Data Centres and Cloud: Paving the Way for 5G+ and Beyond,’ industry leaders delved into how businesses can leverage cloud-based solutions to optimise 5G deployments, meet rising data demands, and deliver faster more reliable services. The discussion also explored challenges around scalability, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance, critical for sustaining robust 5G networks.

“Data centre security has evolved with solutions like Cisco’s Hyperscale security, which provides multi-layered protection for high-stakes 5G environment.”- REHAN NEDARIA, CTO, Service Provider (India), Cisco

Moderated by Ibrahim Ahmad, Group Editor at CyberMedia, the panel examined the essential role of data centres and cloud infrastructure in enabling 5G innovation, highlighting their interplay in supporting the real-time, high-volume data needs of tomorrow’s digital world.

DATA CENTRES AND CLOUD

Sudakshina Laha, Head of Services, MSIT and ADM, Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson, emphasised the importance of edge networks and centralised server systems, comprising cloud infrastructure and data centres, in enabling 5G. She highlighted that edge data centres reduce latency while centralised cloud servers provide coordinated monitoring and control. She added that cloud-native applications, built on microservices architecture, enable rapid updates and scaling.

Stressing the importance of cloud-native applications and microservices in ensuring quick updates and rapid scaling, Laha noted that “an agile, cloud-based ecosystem with continuous integration is vital for 5G’s scalability and real-time processing demands.”

Rehan Nedaria, CTO, Service Provider, India, Cisco, highlighted the upgrades required to support 5G demands, including 400G and beyond, and the need for data centres to undergo fundamental design changes to accommodate AI-driven applications. Edge data centres must be lean and efficient, with robust security measures.

“Cloud-native applications and continuous integration pipelines are key to delivering the required innovation for 5G use cases.”- SUDAKSHINA LAHA, Head of Services – MSIT and ADM, Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson

“Edge data centres are critical for processing data close to the user,” Nedaria explained. “This distributed approach reduces latency and enhances efficiency, especially for real-time applications.” He added that data centre security, which has traditionally been a challenge, has evolved with solutions like Cisco’s Hyperscale security, which provides multi-layered protection essential for today’s high-stakes 5G environment.

SERVICE PROVIDER PERSPECTIVE

Kiran Desai, EVP and Head of Cloud Business, Jio Platforms, discussed the evolving landscape of cloud and data centres. As a service provider, Jio builds infrastructure and collaborates with independent software vendors (ISVs) to develop use cases that maximise 5G potential.

Desai cited retail analytics as a prime example, where edge devices equipped with GPUs process video analytics on-site, sending only essential insights to the cloud. “This edge-to-cloud continuum enables real-time customer insights, a game-changer that enhances real-time customer experience and reduces data transfer demands.”

Desai referenced CyberMedia Research findings indicating that 76% of users prioritise real-time analytics, underscoring Jio’s collaboration with ISVs to leverage 5G and edge computing capabilities fully.

ENTERPRISE USER PERSPECTIVE

From an enterprise perspective, Amit Kapil, Group CTO of Caparo Engineering India, insights from the automotive manufacturing sector, illustrating how 5G has enhanced operational efficiency. Caparo initially relied on cloud-based architecture for KPI tracking, but with 5G, it now integrates edge computing to process data on-site, which reduces latency and improves security.

“The edge-to-cloud continuum enables real-time customer insights, enhancing real-time customer experience and reducing data transfer demands.”- KIRAN DESAI, EVP & Head of Cloud Business, Jio Platforms

“Local data processing builds trust and efficiency in handling sensitive data,” Kapil noted, adding that this transformation has accelerated new technology adoption across Caparo’s operations. He also highlighted using digital twins in training, allowing employees to engage with machine simulations that reduce downtime and improve learning outcomes.

The panel explored the consumer benefits of 5G, with Nedaria highlighting fixed wireless access to provide high-speed home broadband without traditional cables, improving connectivity in urban and rural areas. Desai emphasised how cloud technology makes personal devices more affordable by reducing the need for large storage capacities.

“With cloud storage, consumers can enjoy high performance without needing high-end devices,” he said, noting that this benefits sectors like streaming, where cloud and edge computing ensure smoother, more interactive experiences.

CHALLENGES AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS

The panel identified significant challenges in scaling India’s cloud and data centre infrastructure, including high capital expenditure, sustainability concerns, skill shortages, and cooling technologies. Desai noted, “India’s data centre capacity is nearing full utilisation, with substantial expansion needed to keep up with growing demand.” He emphasised the importance of sustainable cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling and efficient power management, as 5G and AI applications demand increased processing power.

Kapil echoed these points, pointing out that existing data centres are often not equipped with advanced cooling systems. He also highlighted a skills gap, noting that the industry needs more professionals proficient in both technical and operational aspects of 5G and edge computing.

Wrapping up the discussion on consumer benefits, Laha highlighted 5G’s role in enhancing services like smart education and smart airports. In smart education, “5G-powered cloud infrastructure can provide affordable online learning solutions for remote areas in India. Similarly, smart airports utilise 5G to streamline processes, from check-ins to baggage handling, offering a more seamless travel experience,” she said.

The interplay between data centres, cloud computing, and 5G is pivotal in unlocking the full potential of next-gen connectivity. As India advances its digital infrastructure, addressing challenges in this ecosystem will be essential to drive innovation and industry transformation. This synergy between infrastructure and connectivity is critical for realising 5G’s full potential in enterprise and consumer landscapes.

