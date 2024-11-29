Beyond the 5G horizon, a new era of user expectations

By Punam Singh

The telecommunications industry stands at a crossroads, faced with the excitement of 5G’s promise and the challenge of realising its full potential. While 5G networks have rolled out with fanfare, the transformation many envisioned has yet to materialise, especially in the enterprise sector.

Leading telecom experts gathered to explore this gap in a recent panel discussion at the Voice&Data 5G+ Conference. Their conversation revealed both the opportunities and obstacles in pushing 5G beyond a high-speed promise to a technology that will transform entire industries. The session, Redefining User Expectations: What Comes After 5G, was moderated by Jaideep Ghosh, a Harvard Business Review Advisory Council member.

Kicking off the discussion, Ghosh pointed out a key issue: without a defining ‘killer application’ that brings 5G’s potential to life, many enterprises remain hesitant to make significant investments in the technology. Referring to an IBM survey, he noted, “The primary challenge is for operators to retain pricing power by delivering innovative 5G services that truly resonate with enterprise customers.” This, he added, is especially pressing given the single-digit growth telecom companies currently face.

“Integrating AI and IoT could unlock 5G’s full potential, especially in sectors like healthcare and education that stand to benefit significantly.”- PUNEET CHOPRA, Telecom CTO, HPE India

5G AND EVOLVING CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS

Responding to the opening comment, Dr Sidharth Shukla, Head of Emerging Tech and Industry Engagement at Bharti Airtel, spoke about the incremental nature of 5G’s progress. While 5G has enhanced mobile broadband, he argued that true transformation lies in its sector-specific applications, such as Fixed Wireless Access and private networks.

“These applications could redefine connectivity where fibre is not feasible, like remote areas or high-density environments such as stadiums and events,” Dr Shukla noted, highlighting the potential of 5G Advanced, which uses network slicing to provide prioritised access based on demand.

Shifting the focus to industry-specific applications, Puneet Chopra, Telecom CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, emphasised how integrating AI and IoT could unlock 5G’s full potential. Chopra explained that sectors like healthcare and education stand to benefit significantly.

“While 80% of executives understand the need for security in AI applications, only 24% of Gen AI deployments have embedded security measures.”- RAKHEE A CHACHRA, Global Leader – Telecom, Media & Entertainment, IBM Institute of Business Value

“Imagine a healthcare scenario where 5G-enabled remote testing leads to a life-saving diagnosis within hours,” he said, underscoring the potential of AI-powered diagnostics and IoT-enabled infrastructure monitoring in smart cities. He described an immersive future in the educational domain where students attend virtual classes as holograms, interacting in real time without geographic constraints. Such innovations, Chopra noted, will rely heavily on public-private partnerships and robust infrastructure investment to achieve meaningful scale.

CYBERSECURITY AND THE GEN AI CHALLENGE

As the discussion shifted to the security landscape, Rakhee A Chachra, Global Leader for Telecom, Media and Entertainment at IBM Institute of Business Value, emphasised that the rapid integration of generative AI brings both opportunity and risk.

“Our research shows that while 80% of executives understand the importance of security in AI applications, only 24% of generative AI deployments have embedded security measures,” Chachra observed, underscoring the need for robust AI governance frameworks. She advocated for cross-functional teams that address compliance, risk, and cybersecurity as AI becomes more pervasive in enterprise operations.

Expanding on this, Chopra stressed the importance of a zero-trust model, particularly given the vulnerabilities of end-user devices in the 5G era. “A mobile device today is as powerful as a laptop, making it a highly capable and equally vulnerable entry point,” he said. Chopra suggested a proactive approach where service providers deploy certified security tools directly to user devices, a “push model” that ensures better device security.

“The primary challenge is for operators to retain pricing power by delivering innovative 5G services that truly resonate with enterprise customers.”- JAIDEEP GHOSH, Member, Harvard Business Review Advisory Council

Dr Shukla further highlighted the need for a layered cybersecurity strategy to address the increased threat landscape that comes with IoT integration. “Every connected device is a potential entry point for cyber threats, so we need flexible, layered security that encompasses all endpoints,” he concluded, stressing that comprehensive security is foundational to unlocking 5G’s potential.

TOWARDS 6G AND THE ROAD AHEAD

In conclusion, the panellists explored the trends and evolution of telecom technology beyond 5G, shifting their focus to 6G. Dr Shukla discussed the ongoing work by India’s Bhartiya 6G Alliance to define standards that address 5G’s limitations, with an emphasis on AI-driven applications and seamless satellite integration. “Looking forward, 6G could support advanced use cases like remote surgery and autonomous aerial vehicles, where latency and connectivity need to be flawless,” he said, noting that early research and investment are essential to this development.

“In sectors like oil and natural gas, where certain environments pose risks to human operators, 5G can enable robotic and autonomous solutions.”- DR SIDHARTH SHUKLA, Head – Emerging Tech & Industry Engagement, Bharti Airtel

Ghosh wrapped up the session by highlighting the importance of collaboration and ecosystem-building as telecom ventures enter uncharted territory. “The telecom industry has the potential to evolve from a service provider to a true enabler of change,” he remarked. Ghosh emphasised that realising 5G’s transformative potential will require public-private partnerships, strategic investments, and a commitment to secure AI-integrated infrastructure.

The panel also offered a detailed roadmap for the future of connectivity, highlighting the challenges and opportunities beyond 5G. From industry-specific use cases and immersive experiences to pressing cybersecurity needs, the discussion underscored that the full potential of 5G and, eventually, 6G will be realised through a combination of technological innovation, robust security frameworks, and sector-specific applications.

As telecoms, enterprises, and government agencies invest in complementary technologies like AI and IoT, the post-5G landscape promises a connected, responsive, and secure future.

