DataBurning and Vumonic announce strategic partnership for India e-receipt data

DataBurning, a provider of alternative data and digital solutions for financial institutions and corporates, has announced a strategic partnership with Vumonic Datalabs, a provider in e-receipt technology. Under this agreement, DataBurning will serve as the official go-to-market partner for Vumonic’s India e-receipt panel.

Advertisment

The partnership brings together Vumonic’s proprietary e-receipt technology and extensive India panel with DataBurning’s well-established distribution network and strong client relationships. As a result, financial institutions and corporates are anticipated to gain exclusive access to granular spending data covering over 270 companies across India’s fast-evolving digital economy.

This collaboration marks the first time Vumonic’s high-frequency, low-latency e-receipt data is being made available to investment professionals. Delivered with industry-leading accuracy through Vumonic’s proprietary processing technology, the dataset is tailored to meet the stringent requirements of hedge funds, quantitative investors, private equity firms, venture capital groups, and major investment banks seeking deeper visibility into India’s dynamic consumer landscape.

“This partnership represents a significant advancement in alternative data for the Indian market,” said Gabriel Appleton, Co-founder of Vumonic Datalabs. “By combining our comprehensive e-receipt technology and data with DataBurning’s market reach, we’re offering unprecedented insight into spending patterns across India’s digital economy.”

Advertisment

Until now, Vumonic’s extensive panel and proprietary parsing technology were exclusively available to select enterprise clients and for internal research purposes. This partnership now opens that capability to financial institutions for the first time, following years of product development and rigorous validation.

Vumonic’s e-receipt panel provides transaction-level insights for major platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, and hundreds of other Indian companies. This data delivers actionable signals for investors and brands seeking to understand market share, consumer trends, and spending behaviour.

“We’ve been searching for a partner that could deliver reliable, granular e-receipt data on India’s digital economy,” said Joyce Xiang, Co-President of DataBurning’s Finance Business Group. “Vumonic’s panel offers the scale, precision, and coverage institutional investors require to make informed investment and strategic decisions.”

Advertisment

The partnership delivers several key benefits specifically designed for institutional investors:

Institutional-Grade Signal Quality: Transaction-level data with strong correlation to company performance metrics, suitable for advanced investment modelling.

Ultra-Low Latency: Rapid data delivery to support time-sensitive trading strategies.

Comprehensive Coverage: Insights from over 270 companies, spanning both publicly listed and privately held firms.

Flexible Frequency Options: Data available on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis to accommodate various investment timelines.

Ethical Data Collection: All data is collected with explicit user consent and is fully anonymised.

“Vumonic’s technology can reliably process millions of complex e-receipts each day with 99.9% accuracy, ensuring the consistency and trustworthiness institutional investors demand,” added Appleton. “The scale and depth of our panel provides unparalleled insight into consumer behaviour across India’s most dynamic sectors.”

Advertisment

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will co-host regular webinars to share market insights and emerging trends derived from the dataset. Interested investors can register for upcoming sessions via the DataBurning website.