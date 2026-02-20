Telefónica partners Mavenir on AI innovation hub to advance telco core networks

Telefónica and Mavenir have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint AI Innovation Hub aimed at accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence into core telecom networks.

The proposed hub will function as a real-world test environment in which advanced AI capabilities can be developed and assessed before commercial deployment. These include autonomous network orchestration, intent-based services and AI-enabled monetisation frameworks. By replicating production-grade traffic patterns within a controlled setting, the facility is intended to allow both companies to test, validate and refine next-generation core network technologies at scale.

The initiative reflects a broader shift within the telecommunications sector towards more automated and adaptive networks. The companies said the hub would focus on embedding cloud-native AI capabilities across the core network layer, enabling systems that can analyse data in real time and respond dynamically to changing demand.

In addition to technical development, the collaboration will address data security standards and regulatory compliance requirements associated with AI deployment in telecom infrastructure. The partners also plan to participate jointly in industry forums and explore new commercial models linked to AI-driven services.

Cayetano Carbajo, Core, Transport and Ecosystem Director at CTIO, speaking on behalf of Telefónica, said the agreement supports the company’s strategy to integrate AI into core network operations and to accelerate the rollout of commercially viable AI-powered services. He noted that combining Mavenir’s cloud-native core platforms with Telefónica’s operational environment would enable practical testing under real-world conditions.

Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive of Mavenir, said the company’s cloud-native architecture and experience in delivering core, voice and messaging platforms across Telefónica’s operating companies provide a foundation for the new hub. He added that exposing network capabilities through open interfaces would support the development of programmable, AI-enabled services for enterprise and digital use cases.

Telefónica and Mavenir are expected to present elements of their collaboration at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress 2026, scheduled to take place in Barcelona from 2 to 5 March 2026, where they plan to demonstrate selected AI-driven network use cases.